Tuesday's A-10 slate includes the Duquesne Dukes (9-4, 0-1 A-10) facing the Richmond Spiders (8-5, 0-0 A-10) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Richmond vs. Duquesne Game Information

Richmond Players to Watch

Neal Quinn: 13.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK Jordan King: 17.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Isaiah Bigelow: 11.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Dji Bailey: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Mikkel Tyne: 6.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Duquesne Players to Watch

Jimmy Clark III: 16.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Dae Dae Grant: 19.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Andrei Savrasov: 8.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Fousseyni Drame: 7.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Kareem Rozier: 7.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Richmond vs. Duquesne Stat Comparison

Duquesne Rank Duquesne AVG Richmond AVG Richmond Rank 152nd 76.5 Points Scored 75.0 188th 124th 69.0 Points Allowed 65.8 68th 132nd 37.7 Rebounds 34.7 257th 58th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 5.5 359th 76th 8.7 3pt Made 7.9 142nd 208th 13.2 Assists 13.4 193rd 156th 11.5 Turnovers 8.2 3rd

