Tuesday's A-10 slate includes the Duquesne Dukes (9-4, 0-1 A-10) facing the Richmond Spiders (8-5, 0-0 A-10) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Richmond vs. Duquesne Game Information

Richmond Players to Watch

  • Neal Quinn: 13.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jordan King: 17.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Isaiah Bigelow: 11.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dji Bailey: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Mikkel Tyne: 6.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Duquesne Players to Watch

  • Jimmy Clark III: 16.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dae Dae Grant: 19.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Andrei Savrasov: 8.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Fousseyni Drame: 7.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kareem Rozier: 7.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Richmond vs. Duquesne Stat Comparison

Duquesne Rank Duquesne AVG Richmond AVG Richmond Rank
152nd 76.5 Points Scored 75.0 188th
124th 69.0 Points Allowed 65.8 68th
132nd 37.7 Rebounds 34.7 257th
58th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 5.5 359th
76th 8.7 3pt Made 7.9 142nd
208th 13.2 Assists 13.4 193rd
156th 11.5 Turnovers 8.2 3rd

