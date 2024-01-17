George Mason vs. Saint Louis January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Louis Billikens (5-10) meet a fellow A-10 squad, the George Mason Patriots (10-3), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at EagleBank Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET.
George Mason vs. Saint Louis Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
George Mason Players to Watch
- Sonia Smith: 13.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zahirah Walton: 11.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ta'Viyanna Habib: 9.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Taylor Jameson: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Nekhu Mitchell: 5.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Peyton Kennedy: 13.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyla McMakin: 16.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julia Martinez: 9.3 PTS, 6 REB, 6.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tierra Simon: 4.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Brooklyn Gray: 11.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
