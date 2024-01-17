Radford vs. Gardner-Webb January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Big South slate includes the Radford Highlanders (10-6, 0-1 Big South) playing the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-10, 0-0 Big South) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Radford vs. Gardner-Webb Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Radford Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Radford Players to Watch
- Kenyon Giles: 14.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DaQuan Smith: 14.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bryan Antoine: 10.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chandler Turner: 9.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Archer: 7.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Gardner-Webb Players to Watch
- Caleb Robinson: 13.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Julien Soumaoro: 14.1 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DQ Nicholas: 10.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lucas Stieber: 6.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Richards: 5.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Radford vs. Gardner-Webb Stat Comparison
|Radford Rank
|Radford AVG
|Gardner-Webb AVG
|Gardner-Webb Rank
|213th
|73.4
|Points Scored
|73.3
|219th
|142nd
|69.6
|Points Allowed
|72.9
|225th
|234th
|35.4
|Rebounds
|39.8
|61st
|267th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|86th
|142nd
|7.9
|3pt Made
|7.3
|210th
|311th
|11.7
|Assists
|11.9
|296th
|86th
|10.6
|Turnovers
|10.7
|92nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.