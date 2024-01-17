Wednesday's A-10 slate includes the Davidson Wildcats (12-1) facing the Richmond Spiders (12-3) at 7:00 PM ET.

Richmond vs. Davidson Game Information

Richmond Players to Watch

Grace Townsend: 12.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Maggie Doogan: 16.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Addie Budnik: 11.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK Rachel Ullstrom: 11.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Katie Hill: 5.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

Davidson Players to Watch

Millie Prior: 12.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK

12.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK Charlise Dunn: 11.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Suzi-Rose Deegan: 13.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Issy Morgan: 8.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Mallorie Haines: 8.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

