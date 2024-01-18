Thursday's CAA slate includes the Hofstra Pride (8-7, 1-1 CAA) facing the Hampton Pirates (4-11, 0-3 CAA) at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Hampton vs. Hofstra Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Hampton Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hampton Players to Watch

Kyrese Mullen: 15.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Tedrick Wilcox Jr.: 12.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Tristan Maxwell: 9.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Ja'Von Benson: 7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Jerry Deng: 8.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Hofstra Players to Watch

Tyler Thomas: 22.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

22.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Darlinstone Dubar: 18.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

18.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK Jaquan Carlos: 10.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jacco Fritz: 6.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

6.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Bryce Washington: 6.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hampton vs. Hofstra Stat Comparison

Hofstra Rank Hofstra AVG Hampton AVG Hampton Rank 159th 75.9 Points Scored 76.8 135th 172nd 71.3 Points Allowed 77.5 316th 275th 34.3 Rebounds 38.7 85th 345th 6.5 Off. Rebounds 10.6 66th 11th 10.5 3pt Made 7.5 183rd 49th 16.1 Assists 13.9 156th 73rd 10.5 Turnovers 14.3 338th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.