Thursday's Sun Belt schedule includes the James Madison Dukes (14-1, 2-1 Sun Belt) versus the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-9, 0-3 Sun Belt), at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

James Madison vs. UL Monroe Game Information

James Madison Players to Watch

T.J. Bickerstaff: 15.9 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.9 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Terrence Edwards: 17.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Noah Freidel: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Michael Green III: 10.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Julien Wooden: 9.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

UL Monroe Players to Watch

Nika Metskhvarishvili: 10.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Tyreke Locure: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Bolden: 8.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Savion Gallion: 8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Jerry Ngopot: 5.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

James Madison vs. UL Monroe Stat Comparison

James Madison Rank James Madison AVG UL Monroe AVG UL Monroe Rank 5th 88.8 Points Scored 68.6 309th 197th 71.9 Points Allowed 72.6 218th 34th 40.7 Rebounds 39.5 61st 64th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 12.2 17th 74th 8.7 3pt Made 5.4 334th 33rd 16.6 Assists 14.8 110th 145th 11.4 Turnovers 12.9 280th

