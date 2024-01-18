Thursday's Sun Belt schedule includes the James Madison Dukes (14-1, 2-1 Sun Belt) versus the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-9, 0-3 Sun Belt), at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

James Madison vs. UL Monroe Game Information

James Madison Players to Watch

  • T.J. Bickerstaff: 15.9 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Terrence Edwards: 17.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Noah Freidel: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Michael Green III: 10.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Julien Wooden: 9.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

UL Monroe Players to Watch

  • Nika Metskhvarishvili: 10.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Tyreke Locure: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jalen Bolden: 8.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Savion Gallion: 8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jerry Ngopot: 5.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

James Madison vs. UL Monroe Stat Comparison

James Madison Rank James Madison AVG UL Monroe AVG UL Monroe Rank
5th 88.8 Points Scored 68.6 309th
197th 71.9 Points Allowed 72.6 218th
34th 40.7 Rebounds 39.5 61st
64th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 12.2 17th
74th 8.7 3pt Made 5.4 334th
33rd 16.6 Assists 14.8 110th
145th 11.4 Turnovers 12.9 280th

