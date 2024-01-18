Liberty vs. Florida International January 18 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's CUSA slate includes the Liberty Flames (11-4, 0-0 CUSA) facing the Florida International Panthers (5-10, 0-0 CUSA) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Liberty vs. Florida International Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Liberty Players to Watch
- Zach Cleveland: 10.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kyle Rode: 12.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kaden Metheny: 11.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Joseph Venzant: 6.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Colin Porter: 8.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Florida International Players to Watch
- Arturo Dean: 12.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 4.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dashon Gittens: 8.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Javaunte Hawkins: 11.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayden Brewer: 7.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jonathan Aybar: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Liberty vs. Florida International Stat Comparison
|Liberty Rank
|Liberty AVG
|Florida International AVG
|Florida International Rank
|95th
|78.3
|Points Scored
|77.9
|108th
|10th
|61.3
|Points Allowed
|77.0
|307th
|160th
|37.1
|Rebounds
|34.3
|279th
|201st
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|138th
|7th
|11.0
|3pt Made
|8.7
|74th
|20th
|17.7
|Assists
|15.9
|61st
|7th
|8.5
|Turnovers
|14.6
|347th
