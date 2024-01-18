Old Dominion vs. Marshall January 18 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Sun Belt schedule includes the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-11, 0-3 Sun Belt) meeting the Marshall Thundering Herd (8-8, 3-0 Sun Belt) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Old Dominion vs. Marshall Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Old Dominion Players to Watch
- Vasean Allette: 16.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chaunce Jenkins: 15.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tyrone Williams: 12.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- R.J. Blakney: 6.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jason Wade: 2.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Marshall Players to Watch
- Nate Martin: 11.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Obinna Anochili-Killen: 16.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Kevon Voyles: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kamdyn Curfman: 12.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jacob Conner: 7.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
Old Dominion vs. Marshall Stat Comparison
|Old Dominion Rank
|Old Dominion AVG
|Marshall AVG
|Marshall Rank
|277th
|70.8
|Points Scored
|76.1
|155th
|323rd
|77.9
|Points Allowed
|75.9
|289th
|259th
|34.7
|Rebounds
|40.4
|40th
|165th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|73rd
|287th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|7.5
|183rd
|354th
|9.7
|Assists
|15.3
|82nd
|131st
|11.2
|Turnovers
|12.2
|229th
