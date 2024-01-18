The Old Dominion Monarchs (9-3) face a fellow Sun Belt team, the Marshall Thundering Herd (8-5), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Cam Henderson Center. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET.

Old Dominion vs. Marshall Game Information

Old Dominion Players to Watch

En'Dya Buford: 10.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Marshall Players to Watch

Abby Beeman: 17.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

