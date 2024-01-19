The Saint Louis Billikens (7-8, 0-2 A-10) face a fellow A-10 squad, the VCU Rams (8-7, 0-2 A-10), on Friday, January 19, 2024 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN2.

VCU vs. Saint Louis Game Information

VCU Players to Watch

Max Shulga: 15.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Zeb Jackson: 13.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Christian Fermin: 6.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.1 BLK

6.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.1 BLK Toibu Lawal: 8.3 PTS, 6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Jason Nelson: 7.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Saint Louis Players to Watch

Terrence Hargrove Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Gibson Jimerson: 16.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Tim Dalger: 10.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Kellen Thames: 5.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Cian Medley: 4.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

VCU vs. Saint Louis Stat Comparison

VCU Rank VCU AVG Saint Louis AVG Saint Louis Rank 188th 74.6 Points Scored 73.5 211th 127th 69 Points Allowed 76 294th 177th 36.5 Rebounds 33.7 298th 197th 8.9 Off. Rebounds 7.2 317th 101st 8.4 3pt Made 7.5 183rd 122nd 14.4 Assists 11.8 301st 238th 12.3 Turnovers 11.5 153rd

