Hampton vs. Monmouth January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Hampton Pirates (4-11, 0-3 CAA) meet a fellow CAA squad, the Monmouth Hawks (8-6, 1-0 CAA), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at OceanFirst Bank Center. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and is available via FloHoops.
Hampton vs. Monmouth Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Hampton Players to Watch
- Kyrese Mullen: 15.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tedrick Wilcox Jr.: 12.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tristan Maxwell: 9.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ja'Von Benson: 7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jerry Deng: 8.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Monmouth Players to Watch
- Xander Rice: 18.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jack Collins: 11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nikita Konstantynovskyi: 9.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jaret Valencia: 8.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jakari Spence: 5.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Hampton vs. Monmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Monmouth Rank
|Monmouth AVG
|Hampton AVG
|Hampton Rank
|355th
|61.7
|Points Scored
|68.2
|272nd
|306th
|74.7
|Points Allowed
|77.5
|344th
|280th
|32.9
|Rebounds
|32.8
|283rd
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|204th
|362nd
|4.1
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|268th
|12.0
|Assists
|10.4
|346th
|316th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|10.6
|51st
