The James Madison Dukes (14-1, 2-1 Sun Belt) meet the Marshall Thundering Herd (8-8, 3-0 Sun Belt) in a clash of Sun Belt squads at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

James Madison vs. Marshall Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other James Madison Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

James Madison Players to Watch

T.J. Bickerstaff: 15.9 PTS, 9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.9 PTS, 9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Terrence Edwards: 17.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Noah Freidel: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Michael Green III: 10.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Julien Wooden: 9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marshall Players to Watch

Nate Martin: 11.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Obinna Anochili-Killen: 16.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.5 BLK

16.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.5 BLK Kevon Voyles: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Kamdyn Curfman: 12.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Jacob Conner: 7.1 PTS, 5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

James Madison vs. Marshall Stat Comparison

James Madison Rank James Madison AVG Marshall AVG Marshall Rank 5th 88.8 Points Scored 76.1 155th 197th 71.9 Points Allowed 75.9 289th 34th 40.7 Rebounds 40.4 40th 64th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 10.4 73rd 74th 8.7 3pt Made 7.5 183rd 33rd 16.6 Assists 15.3 82nd 145th 11.4 Turnovers 12.2 229th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.