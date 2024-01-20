Liberty vs. Sam Houston January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Liberty Lady Flames (5-11) meet a fellow CUSA team, the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-8), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Liberty vs. Sam Houston Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Liberty Games
- January 18 at Florida International
- January 13 at home vs Louisiana Tech
- January 10 at Jacksonville State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Liberty Players to Watch
- Bella Smuda: 13.3 PTS, 9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Emma Hess: 11.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Asia Boone: 9.2 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordan Hodges: 7.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brooke Moore: 4.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sam Houston Players to Watch
- Raanee Smith: 11.5 PTS, 10 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Kaylee Jefferson: 10.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Diana Rosenthal: 12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kassidy Dixon: 9.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Sydnee Kemp: 11.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.