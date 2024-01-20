The Longwood Lancers (13-4, 1-1 Big South) face the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-8, 1-1 Big South) in a matchup of Big South teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Longwood vs. Presbyterian Game Information

Longwood Players to Watch

  • Walyn Napper: 13.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Johnathan Massie: 12.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Michael Christmas: 11.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Szymon Zapala: 10.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Elijah Tucker: 6.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Presbyterian Players to Watch

  • Marquis Barnett: 13.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jonah Pierce: 9.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Kobe Stewart: 7.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Samage Teel: 11.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kaleb Scott: 7.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Longwood vs. Presbyterian Stat Comparison

Longwood Rank Longwood AVG Presbyterian AVG Presbyterian Rank
122nd 77.3 Points Scored 77.8 111th
16th 62.6 Points Allowed 72.3 208th
31st 40.9 Rebounds 34.1 277th
8th 13.0 Off. Rebounds 7.2 317th
328th 5.6 3pt Made 6.8 249th
214th 13.1 Assists 14.5 118th
255th 12.5 Turnovers 10.9 109th

