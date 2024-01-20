The Longwood Lancers (13-4, 1-1 Big South) face the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-8, 1-1 Big South) in a matchup of Big South teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Longwood vs. Presbyterian Game Information

Longwood Players to Watch

Walyn Napper: 13.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Johnathan Massie: 12.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Michael Christmas: 11.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Szymon Zapala: 10.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Elijah Tucker: 6.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Presbyterian Players to Watch

Marquis Barnett: 13.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Jonah Pierce: 9.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Kobe Stewart: 7.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Samage Teel: 11.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Kaleb Scott: 7.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Longwood vs. Presbyterian Stat Comparison

Longwood Rank Longwood AVG Presbyterian AVG Presbyterian Rank 122nd 77.3 Points Scored 77.8 111th 16th 62.6 Points Allowed 72.3 208th 31st 40.9 Rebounds 34.1 277th 8th 13.0 Off. Rebounds 7.2 317th 328th 5.6 3pt Made 6.8 249th 214th 13.1 Assists 14.5 118th 255th 12.5 Turnovers 10.9 109th

