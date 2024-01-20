Saturday's MEAC schedule includes the Howard Bison (5-11, 0-1 MEAC) playing the Norfolk State Spartans (9-7, 0-0 MEAC) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Norfolk State vs. Howard Game Information

Norfolk State Players to Watch

Jamarii Thomas: 17.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaylani Darden: 6.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Allen Betrand: 11.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Kuluel Mading: 6.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Christian Ings: 8.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Howard Players to Watch

Bryce Harris: 14.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

14.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Seth Towns: 14.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Marcus Dockery: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Shy Odom: 8.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Jelani Williams: 6.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Norfolk State vs. Howard Stat Comparison

Howard Rank Howard AVG Norfolk State AVG Norfolk State Rank 170th 75.7 Points Scored 74.1 198th 329th 78.4 Points Allowed 68.0 108th 191st 36.3 Rebounds 34.3 279th 201st 8.9 Off. Rebounds 9.5 151st 153rd 7.8 3pt Made 6.7 256th 170th 13.7 Assists 11.3 325th 340th 14.3 Turnovers 11.4 143rd

