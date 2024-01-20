Norfolk State vs. Howard January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MEAC schedule includes the Howard Bison (5-11, 0-1 MEAC) playing the Norfolk State Spartans (9-7, 0-0 MEAC) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Norfolk State vs. Howard Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Norfolk State Players to Watch
- Jamarii Thomas: 17.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaylani Darden: 6.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Allen Betrand: 11.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kuluel Mading: 6.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Christian Ings: 8.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Howard Players to Watch
- Bryce Harris: 14.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Seth Towns: 14.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marcus Dockery: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Shy Odom: 8.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jelani Williams: 6.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Norfolk State vs. Howard Stat Comparison
|Howard Rank
|Howard AVG
|Norfolk State AVG
|Norfolk State Rank
|170th
|75.7
|Points Scored
|74.1
|198th
|329th
|78.4
|Points Allowed
|68.0
|108th
|191st
|36.3
|Rebounds
|34.3
|279th
|201st
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|151st
|153rd
|7.8
|3pt Made
|6.7
|256th
|170th
|13.7
|Assists
|11.3
|325th
|340th
|14.3
|Turnovers
|11.4
|143rd
