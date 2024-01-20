Radford vs. South Carolina Upstate January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big South schedule includes the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (7-8) playing the Radford Highlanders (5-10) at 4:00 PM ET.
Radford vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Radford Players to Watch
- Ashlyn Traylor: 17.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Taniya Hanner: 9.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 4.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Olivia Wagner: 5.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Maci Rhoades: 4.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch
- Isabell West: 10.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Trinity Johnson: 8.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- AC Markham: 5.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Rebekah Gordon: 8.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jeni Levine: 8.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
