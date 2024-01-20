Saturday's A-10 slate includes the Davidson Wildcats (10-4, 0-1 A-10) versus the Richmond Spiders (8-5, 0-0 A-10) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Richmond vs. Davidson Game Information

Richmond Players to Watch

Neal Quinn: 13.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK Jordan King: 17.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Isaiah Bigelow: 11.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Dji Bailey: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Mikkel Tyne: 6.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Davidson Players to Watch

Grant Huffman: 11.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Bobby Durkin: 10.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Reed Bailey: 9.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK David Skogman: 13 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

13 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Connor Kochera: 10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Richmond vs. Davidson Stat Comparison

Davidson Rank Davidson AVG Richmond AVG Richmond Rank 258th 71.9 Points Scored 75 186th 72nd 66 Points Allowed 65.8 67th 252nd 34.8 Rebounds 34.7 257th 245th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 5.5 361st 101st 8.4 3pt Made 7.9 142nd 200th 13.3 Assists 13.4 191st 44th 9.9 Turnovers 8.2 2nd

