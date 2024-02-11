At +75000, the Carolina Panthers have the second-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl as of October 9.

Watch the Panthers this season on Fubo!

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +4000

+4000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +75000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Panthers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+75000), the Panthers are 31st in the league. They are far higher than that, 24th, according to computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have moved the Panthers' Super Bowl odds down from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +75000. Among all teams in the league, that is the second-biggest change.

The Panthers' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.1%.

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina has no wins against the spread this season.

Carolina has had two games (out of five) go over the total this season.

The Panthers have not played as the moneyline favorite this season.

Carolina has been listed as the underdog five times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

Offensively, the Panthers rank 23rd in the NFL with 294.4 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 13th in total defense (325.8 yards allowed per contest).

The Panthers have the 25th-ranked scoring offense this season (18.2 points per game), and they've been less effective defensively, ranking fifth-worst with 28.8 points allowed per game.

Panthers Impact Players

Adam Thielen has 38 catches for 394 yards (78.8 per game) and three TDs in five games.

Bryce Young has thrown for 750 yards (187.5 per game), completing 63.9%, with five touchdowns and four interceptions in four games.

In addition, Young has run for 65 yards and zero scores.

On the ground, Miles Sanders has scored one touchdown and gained 190 yards (38.0 per game).

In the passing game, D.J. Chark has scored two times, hauling in 10 balls for 171 yards (42.8 per game).

On defense, Brian Burns has helped lead the way with 18 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and four sacks in five games.

Bet on Panthers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Panthers Player Futures

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons L 24-10 +6600 2 September 18 Saints L 20-17 +4000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks L 37-27 +4000 4 October 1 Vikings L 21-13 +8000 5 October 8 @ Lions L 42-24 +1400 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +900 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Texans - +15000 9 November 5 Colts - +12500 10 November 9 @ Bears - +75000 11 November 19 Cowboys - +1200 12 November 26 @ Titans - +10000 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +6600 14 December 10 @ Saints - +4000 15 December 17 Falcons - +6600 16 December 24 Packers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +2500 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +6600

Odds are current as of October 9 at 5:13 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.