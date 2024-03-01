The Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) are outside the conversation to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as oddsmakers have listed them at +35000 on the moneyline to win it all.

The Cavaliers are at home against the Campbell Camels. Tip time is scheduled for 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12.

Cavaliers NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +35000 (Bet $100 to win $35000)

Virginia Team Stats

On offense, Virginia is averaging 76.0 points per game (124th-ranked in college basketball). It is surrendering 52.0 points per contest at the other end of the court (77th-ranked).

Virginia Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 1-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

1-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 Virginia has one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

