Oddsmakers have given the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) +15000 moneyline odds to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Hokies are set to play against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday, November 10 at 9:30 PM ET. Virginia Tech is favored by 5.5 points, and the over/under is set at 141.5.

Virginia Tech NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +15000 52nd Bet $100 to win $15000 Preseason +15000 50th Bet $100 to win $15000

Sign up at BetMGM today to place futures bets on college basketball!

Virginia Tech Team Stats

Virginia Tech outscores opponents by 45.0 points per game (scoring 100.0 per game to rank 36th in college basketball while giving up 55.0 per outing to rank 51st in college basketball) and has a +45 scoring differential overall.

Check out the latest futures and game odds for Virginia Tech and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Virginia Tech Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Virginia Tech has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our links to sign up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to sign up today and catch action all season long!

Best Virginia Tech Players

Sean Pedulla leads the Hokies in points and assists. He averages 15.0 points per game while also adding 10.0 assists.

Virginia Tech is led by Lynn Kidd's 11.0 rebounds per game.

Hunter Cattoor is the top three-point shooter for the Hokies, hitting 3.0 per contest.

Virginia Tech's steals leader is Pedulla, who averages 2.0 per game. Cattoor leads the team averaging 1.0 block an outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.