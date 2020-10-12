Advertisement

Plaque dedication cements Desmond T. Doss legacy at childhood home

The plaque that was dedicated Monday at the childhood home of Desmond T. Doss.
The plaque that was dedicated Monday at the childhood home of Desmond T. Doss.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A crowd gathered outside a small house in Lynchburg Monday morning.

But one man in the crowd saw Monday a little different from the rest.

“This is incredible. This is simply incredible," said Desmond Doss Jr.

Doss is the son of World War II medic Desmond T. Doss, the man credited for saving the lives of 75 other men at the Battle of Okinawa.

“Today, right now, is the 75th anniversary of the day my father was awarded the Medal of Honor. I am quite sure that the day he was born here he had no idea what was in store," said Doss.

What was in store was a dedication in his honor.

A new plaque cementing his legacy was unveiled Monday.

It will stay here at Doss' childhood home in Lynchburg, which now serves former homeless veterans.

“To have the house to be used for veterans that were experiencing homelessness is what it’s all about," said Tom Current, Lynchburg Area Veterans Council president.

Doss says the home serving that purpose continues his father’s character.

He says it will give folks a chance to heal, something his father did for others time and time again.

“Sometimes you just need to rest and kind of regroup and start over so I hope this, you know, for a homeless veteran is an opportunity to do exactly that," said Doss.

But between the anthem, the invocation and the speeches, Doss says we all have a part to play in helping each other.

“I hope we can do that as we go about our daily lives. How many people can we touch? Can we be a healer?” said Doss.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Roanoke County set to open Hollins Library branch to visitors

Updated: moments ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
The Hollins Library will be the second branch to welcome back visitors to browse its books.

News

Virginia voter registration deadline inches closer

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
Tuesday is an important deadline for people in Virginia who want to vote in the upcoming election.

News

Roanoke Valley SPCA Adopt-A-Dog Day

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Roanoke Valley SPCA Adopt-A-Dog Day

News

Tool Connects Non-Profits To Residents

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Tool Connects Non-Profits To Residents

News

Voter Registration Last Day Tuesday

Updated: 27 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Kate Capodanno reports

Latest News

News

Roanoke Valley SPCA and Subaru partner for “Adopt a Dog” Day

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
First Team is donating $100 to the RVSCPA for every dog adopted in October.

News

New website seeks to swiftly connect Lynchburg-area nonprofits to residents

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The site allows users to do things such as buy things for organizations or find the help they need.

News

Officials warn of venomous puss caterpillars popping up in higher numbers

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Touching a Puss caterpillar could cause a severe reaction.

Coronavirus

Inmates, staff test positive for COVID-19 at Franklin County Jail

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Following a positive inmate case found within a daily screening process near the end of September, further testing was performed throughout the facility.

Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago