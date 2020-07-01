Advertisement

Special Weather Sections

Get special weather information for your area.
Get special weather information for your area.(Pexels)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING FOR?
SEVERE WEATHER PREPAREDNESS

Active alerts - What do the alerts mean? - Create a severe weather plan for you and your family

RIVER & LAKE LEVELS

River & stream observation and forecast - Lake and reservoir levels - River flood warnings

ASTRONOMY

Space Station flyover times - Sunrise/Sunset - Meteor shower calendar - Satellite viewing - Which star is that?

The astronomy program will begin at 8:30p on Saturday from the Wildcat State Recreation Area (Source Tom Robinson Program Presenter)
CLIMATE & PAST WEATHER

Daily almanac - Past weather data - Normals and records - Local weather extremes

Ava rain (Evelyn)
FARMING & GARDENING

Drought Index - Soil moisture - Planting times - Frost & freeze dates - Planting by the moon

Fincel's Sweet Corn will not have its famous sweet corn available at stands until after the Fourth of July celebrations despite planting their fields a week earlier than usual.
WEATHER APP

Download the WDBJ7 Weather App - Customizing your weather app - Troubleshooting

FILE - This March 19, 2018, file photo shows Apple's App Store app in Baltimore. As its iPhone sales slip, Apple has been touting its growing digital-services business as the engine that will keep profits up. But there may be a catch. Apple currently pockets a generous commission on all subscriptions and other purchases made on iPhone apps. But a brewing backlash against the company&amp;rsquo;s cut, which ranges from 15 to 30 percent, could undercut the app store&amp;rsquo;s profitability just as Apple is counting on it most. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Wise Guy

River and Lake Levels

Updated: 8 hours ago
River and stream resources as well as lake level information.

Weather Wise Guy

Thousands of starfish wash ashore along the Grand Strand

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Thousands of starfish wash ashore along the Grand Strand.

Weather Wise Guy

Gardening & Farming

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 8:40 PM EDT
Tips for farming and gardening.

News

June 29, 2012: The day “Derecho” became a household name

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
It has been nearly a decade since the rare wind storm barreled into the region, after a day of record, triple-digit heat.

Latest News

Weather Wise Guy

Climate And Past Weather

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 1:30 PM EDT
Daily and past weather information for the region.

News

Rare “Orange” air quality measured Sunday

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 10:53 AM EDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Saharan dust has led to reduced air quality for the region, a rare event in recent years.

Weather Wise Guy

Space Station & Astronomy

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 9:28 PM EDT
Get Space Station times, satellite flyovers and see which planet is shining bright this week.

News

Dust plume approaching the southeast skies by the weekend

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:26 AM EDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Dust from the continent of Africa is making its way toward the United States this week. Here's what you can expect locally.

News

A Look Back: Four years since one of West Virginia’s deadliest floods

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 1:28 PM EDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Several hours of rainfall produced catastrophic flooding over parts of West Virginia in one of the state's deadliest flood disasters.

National

Dust from the Sahara Desert is heading for the US

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 1:53 PM EDT
Dust from the Sahara Desert is becoming highly concentrated in the atmosphere across North Africa and the eastern Atlantic Ocean.