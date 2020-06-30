Gardening & Farming
Agriculture is a top industry in Virginia with an estimated $70 billion to the economy annually. Virginia has nearly 44,800 farms spreading across nearly 8.1 million acres of land. Weather plays a critical role in the success of farming and gardening. We’ve put together a list of seasonal links that may be helpful.
DROUGHT MONITOR
The U.S. Drought monitor is issued each Thursday morning and is compiled from rainfall up to the Tuesday before the report. [MORE: State Drought Monitor]
SOIL MOISTURE
Soil moisture is the water that is held in the spaces between soil particles. Surface soil moisture is the water that is in the upper 4 inches of soil, whereas root zone soil moisture is the water that is available to plants, which is generally considered to be in the upper 6 feet of soil.
PLANTING TIMES
Selecting appropriate planting dates is a critical component of successful gardening. Below are some links that you may find helpful when planning when to plant your garden.
- Download Planting Chart from Virginia Tech Cooperative Extension Office
- Planting guide from the National Gardening Association
- Average High, Low and Precipitation by month
- Virginia Tech Cooperative Extension Office Resources: Lawn & Garden | Home Vegetable Gardening |
FROST & FREEZE
FROST can occur when the “surface” air temperature (officially measured at 5 or so feet above ground) is below 36°, however, the air near the ground may be below 32°. Several weather factors that encourage frost formation are clear skies, moisture, and calm or light winds.
FREEZE occurs when the surface air temperature falls to/below 32°. Frost may or may not form,
- Light freeze (between 29°-32°) can kill tender plants.
- Moderate freeze (28°-25°), sometimes called a hard freeze, can cause wide destruction to most plants.
- Severe freeze (Below 24°), often called a killing freeze, causes heavy damage to most plants. Very few can survive a severe freeze.
|NEAREST CLIMATE STATION
|ALTITUDE
|LAST SPRING FROST
|FIRST FALL FROST
|AVG. GROWING SEASON
|Roanoke
|1174′
|APR 15
|OCT 21
|188 DAYS
|Lynchburg
|741′
|APR 27
|OCT 14
|169 DAYS
|Bedford
|974′
|APR 16
|OCT 22
|188 DAYS
|Danville
|410′
|APR 14
|OCT 27
|195 DAYS
|Galax
|2385′
|MAY 5
|OCT 4
|151 DAYS
|Blacksburg
|2099′
|MAY 5
|OCT 3
|150 DAYS
|New Castle
|1190′
|APR 21
|OCT 19
|180 DAYS
|Covington
|1230′
|MAY 3
|OCT 9
|158 DAYS
|Lexington
|1125′
|MAY 3
|OCT 10
|159 DAYS
|Hot Springs
|2237′
|MAY 6
|OCT 5
|151 DAYS
Last and first frost dates are 30% probability. Calculated using 1981-2010 Climate Normals.
