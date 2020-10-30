Advertisement

Roanoke County Republican Committee files lawsuit against Roanoke County Registrar

The Roanoke County Republican Committee has filed a petition to compel the Roanoke County Registrar’s Office to follow proper election procedures regarding the pre-processing of absentee ballots.
It came to the attention of Chairman Webb this week that the Roanoke County Registrar’s office had begun pre-processing over 9,000 returned absentee ballots without notifying the Roanoke County Republican Committee that this process had begun.
It came to the attention of Chairman Webb this week that the Roanoke County Registrar’s office had begun pre-processing over 9,000 returned absentee ballots without notifying the Roanoke County Republican Committee that this process had begun.(WTMV)
By Bri Leach
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Republican Party of Virginia filed a petition looking to compel the Roanoke County Registrar’s Office to follow proper election procedures regarding the pre-processing of absentee ballots on behalf of Roanoke County Republican Chairman Dan Webb in the Roanoke County Circuit Court.

Earlier this week Chairman Webb learned that the Roanoke County Registrar’s office had begun pre-processing over 9,000 returned absentee ballots without notifying the Roanoke County Republican Committee that this process had started.

This violates Va. Admin. Code 20-70-40 requiring the registrar provide sufficient notice to the political parties to enable them to have authorized representatives present to observe absentee ballot pre-processing.

According to Chairman Webb, “The failure of the Roanoke County Registrar to provide proper notice to the Roanoke County Republican Party that absentee ballot pre-processing had begun is startling, casting a shadow over the credibility of the Registrar’s Office. The fact that the Roanoke County Democratic Party Chairwoman’s husband was present at the start of pre-processing has even greater implications than simple neglect of following the letter of the law inside the Registrar’s Office.

“It’s my hope that the Court will compel the Registrar’s Office to strictly adhere to the letter of the law so that the citizens of Roanoke County can be assured absentee ballots are handled with care and proper diligence in accord with the laws of Virginia.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Your Vote Virginia

Virginia voters, legislators split on redistricting amendment

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Will Gonzalez, Capital News Service
Virginia voters will find a proposed redistricting amendment on the ballot. The amendment would allow a bipartisan commission to redraw legislative districts.

Your Vote Virginia

Write-in candidate for Roanoke Mayor sleeps on the street to highlight homelessness

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Martin Jeffrey is running a write-in campaign for Roanoke Mayor.Thursday night, he was planning to sleep on a downtown sidewalk to shine a light on the problem of homelessness.

Your Vote Virginia

Republicans in Roanoke council race promise support for business, police, in-person instruction

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Democrats hold all the seats on Roanoke City Council, but Maynard Keller and Peg McGuire hope to change that.

Your Vote Virginia

Wounded warrior challenges Virginia Sen. Mark Warner

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:41 AM EDT
|
By Alana Austin
Democratic Sen. Mark Warner is facing a challenge from GOP candidate Daniel Gade.

Latest News

Your Vote Virginia

Democratic council candidates pledge to fight poverty, promote economic opportunity

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
The field of candidates running for Roanoke City Council is crowded this year, with eight candidates running for three seats. It’s a diverse group, and this week, we’ll hear from each of them, in the order they appear on the ballot.

Politics

Governor Northam signs ban on no-knock warrants among police reform legislation

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:46 AM EDT
|
By Pat Thomas
The governor says the laws will “significantly advance police and criminal justice reform” in Virginia.

Your Vote Virginia

Latest Wason Center poll shows Biden, Warner leading among likely VA voters

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT
|
By Sarah Irby
Less than a week before the 2020 presidential election, the survey of likely voters shows Democratic candidate Joe Biden leading in Virginia by 12 points - 53% to President Trump’s 41%.

Your Vote Virginia

Elections commissioner says early in-person voting could become standard every year

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:57 AM EDT
|
By Katey Roshetko
Of the 2 million ballots cast in Virginia, about 1.3 million have been early in-person voters.

Your Vote Virginia

Sharp differences seen in Roanoke Mayor’s race

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
The Roanoke Mayor’s Race has two names on the ballot, two men with experience in the office and two candidates with sharp differences on the direction of the city.

Your Vote Virginia

Virginia Democrats sue Richmond Voter’s Registrar over absentee ballot issue

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT
|
By Adrianna Hargrove and Henry Graff
The complaint says the General Registrar denied the plaintiff had any responsive records and produced limited information, which she characterized as ‘inaccurate’.