Local Roots Owner shares experience running restaurant during the pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One local farm-to-table restaurant is taking a look back at their year during COVID.

The Owner, Diane Elliot, of Local in Grandin Village said they had to cut their staff from about 40 people to 8 in March and now they’re back up to around 20. She says the Paycheck Protection Program loan helped them throughout the summer. And Roanoke CARES Act funding has allowed them to bring in live music to help grow their customer base, even though they can only be half full.

“It’s been a challenge. We’re still here and our staff is wonderful, we’re working together, they’re loyal, I’m hoping we’ll eventually need more staff,” Elliot said.

She said some less local farm-to-table restaurants are struggling to get food delivered from farmers because the pandemic has created issues in the supply chain. Luckily, that has not been an issue for Local Roots, since their food has been coming directly from farmers.

