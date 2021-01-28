Rockbridge County High School yearbook wins national prizes

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Rockbridge County High School’s yearbook won an unexpected national prize.

The 2020 “Trivium” yearbook was hoping to repeat getting a state prize for their work, but the Virginia contest wasn’t held. So the teacher sent the book into the national American Scholastic Association Yearbook Contest, where they won First Place Yearbook and Most Outstanding High School Yearbook .

”It was just like, well, I might as well enter in this competition and see what happens,” said Brian Hamelman, the RCHS Yearbook Advisor. “And I was really excited to see we got a special award, which was the most outstanding book 2020.”

That other prize -- most outstanding book -- only goes to a handful of schools in the entire country.

