New jobs expected with move of data center to Botetourt County

Munters Corporation logo
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A data center connected to air treatment and cooling systems will move from Buena Vista to Botetourt County, retaining 200 employees and adding to its workforce.

Munters Corporation, a Swedish company, is investing $36 million to build a 365-thousand-square-foot manufacturing facility in Troutville.

Groundbreaking and the start of construction are set for April 2021, with a goal of being up and running by summer 2022. The company will lease the building from an Alabama developer.

At a news conference Thursday, company officials said they needed room to grow and want a broad pool of professional talent, plus access to a growing workforce and training resources. They also wanted to stay around the I-81 corridor.

According to the company’s website, “Munters is a global leader in innovative, energy-efficient and sustainable climate solutions for mission-critical processes. We offer innovative, efficient and sustainable solutions for customers in many different industries where controlling temperature and humidity is mission-critical.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

