Charges not justified in weekend Lynchburg shooting; person released from custody

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Criminal charges have been determined not to be justified in a fatal shooting Sunday evening in Lynchburg.

Police had taken someone into custody for the death of Justin Lee Lewis, 24, of Lynchburg, but that person has been released.

The decision was made after detectives interviewed witnesses and the person who first called police, and gave their information to the Lynchburg Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, which made the decision regarding charges.

Police were called Sunday to the 200 block of York Street, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

