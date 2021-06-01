Charges not justified in weekend Lynchburg shooting; person released from custody

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Criminal charges have been determined not to be justified in a fatal shooting Sunday evening in Lynchburg.

Police had taken someone into custody for the death of Justin Lee Lewis, 24, of Lynchburg, but that person has been released.

The decision was made after detectives interviewed witnesses and the person who first called police, and gave their information to the Lynchburg Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, which made the decision regarding charges.

Police were called Sunday to the 200 block of York Street, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

