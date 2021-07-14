The Brothers Young Band performs new song on 7@four
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “The Brothers Young” joined the 7@four crew once again Wednesday to perform their new single, “Roanoke.”
Borthers Ayden and Blaine have been playing bluegrass together for a while now. Blaine plays the mandolin while Ayden performs on the banjo.
You can catch the duo next at the Old Fiddlers’ Convention in Galax, where they will be competing in youth competitions on August 9.
Check out the band’s Facebook page or click here to listen to some more of their music.
