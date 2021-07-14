Two Montgomery County nonprofits present ‘African American Storyboard Project’ to town leaders

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two nonprofits in Montgomery County have sent out a ‘Call to Action’ ahead of Christiansburg’s council meeting.

The Christiansburg Institute, Inc. and the Montgomery County Museum of Art and History are jointly presenting their ‘African American Memory and Storyboard Project’ to Christiansburg’s council members.

The Institute posted on Facebook asking residents to attend the meeting to show support for the project after town leaders received emails against it.

Both the museum and C.I. say they want to share the project with the council, so they know it’s about preserving and promoting the county’s shared history.

