Suspect charged in K9 assault and property crimes
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have arrested a Roanoke man for the assault of a Roanoke Police K9 officer and K9, and for his alleged involvement in numerous property crimes.
James Lee, 53, is charged with:
Two counts misdemeanor Petit Larceny
One count misdemeanor Property Damage
One count misdemeanor Obstruction of Justice
One count felony Property Damage
One count felony Assault on Police K-9
One count felony Assault on Law Enforcement Officer
Additional charges are pending consultation with Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.
No specifics have been released about the incident that led to the arrest.
