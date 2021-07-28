Advertisement

Suspect charged in K9 assault and property crimes

James Lee mugshot
James Lee mugshot(Roanoke Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have arrested a Roanoke man for the assault of a Roanoke Police K9 officer and K9, and for his alleged involvement in numerous property crimes.

James Lee, 53, is charged with:

Two counts misdemeanor Petit Larceny

One count misdemeanor Property Damage

One count misdemeanor Obstruction of Justice

One count felony Property Damage

One count felony Assault on Police K-9

One count felony Assault on Law Enforcement Officer

Additional charges are pending consultation with Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

No specifics have been released about the incident that led to the arrest.

