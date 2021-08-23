Advertisement

Green Bank Observatory gets a new director

Dr. James Jackson is the new Director of the Green Bank Observatory.
Dr. James Jackson is the new Director of the Green Bank Observatory.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREEN BANK, W.Va. (WDBJ) - The Green Bank Observatory is getting a new director.

Dr. James Jackson will replace Dr. Karen O’Neil, who will continue as a senior scientist at the radio observatory.

In his research, Jackson has used the Green Bank Telescope frequently as part of his work at universities and other observatories.

”I’ve used many telescopes, but I have been using Green Bank for a big project there,” Jackson said. “So I’m familiar with it. I’ve been to Green Bank several times. It’s a beautiful spot. I know the staff, they’re amazing.”

Jackson is expected to begin his work onsite in mid-October.

