Roanoke Financial Empowerment Center earns grant for eviction prevention program

This grant comes just over a year after the center first opened its doors.(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s city council went over multiple budget items at their meeting Tuesday night, including a grant that could help prevent some people from getting evicted.

Out of the 25 financial empowerment centers in the country, Roanoke’s location was selected as one of five capable of creating a special program that would support people at risk for eviction with free professional financial counseling, helping them stay in their homes.

”Over the course of time in partnership with TAP and central intake, help those folks who are at risk of eviction with those things like debt reduction, improving their credit, establishing an emergency savings plan,” said Brandon McGinley, a financial stability specialist with the city of Roanoke.

Officials say the program is still in the planning phase. This comes just over a year after the opening of Roanoke’s Financial Empowerment Center.

