Suspect arrested for series of Lynchburg fires

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested and charged, accused of setting a series of fires around the City of Lynchburg over the summer.

Brennan Thornhill, 19, of Lynchburg, surrendered and was charged with ten counts of maliciously setting fire to wood, fence, grass, straw or similar material capable of spreading fire on land, and one count of arson involving a vehicle.

The Lynchburg Police Department and Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office collaborated on this investigation, which remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at (434) 455-6375, Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102, or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

