Advertisement

Suspect arrested for series of Lynchburg fires

Brennan Thornhill mugshot
Brennan Thornhill mugshot(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested and charged, accused of setting a series of fires around the City of Lynchburg over the summer.

Brennan Thornhill, 19, of Lynchburg, surrendered and was charged with ten counts of maliciously setting fire to wood, fence, grass, straw or similar material capable of spreading fire on land, and one count of arson involving a vehicle.

The Lynchburg Police Department and Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office collaborated on this investigation, which remains ongoing. 

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at (434) 455-6375, Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102, or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Giles County schools closed starting Wednesday
Name released of victim in Saturday night Roanoke shooting
Crime scene generic
Police release name of man found shot to death in Roanoke early Monday
Hokie nation fills the stands at Lane Stadium for the sold out home-opener against UNC on...
Fans hoping for shorter lines, better crowd control at next Virginia Tech game
A delivery driver stopped his car and jumped into action after spotting a 2-year-old running...
Delivery driver rescues toddler wandering into traffic at night

Latest News

Greenbrier Salute to Heroes
Greenbrier Salute to Heroes
Danville Jobs Announcement
Danville Jobs Announcement
Liberty University-Willis
Liberty University-Willis
JMU-Fornadel
JMU-Fornadel