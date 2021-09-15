Lynchburg author discusses second novel

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local author is getting national attention for her second novel.

Leah Weiss lives in Lynchburg, and recently debuted her second novel: “All the Little Hopes.”

“When you have a first book that comes out, and is a success, you sort of sweat bullets when a second book comes out because you’re hoping your readers will like it as much if not more,” Weiss said.

Books-a-Million chose the book for its September Book club. Country Living has also named it one of 26 books to read this fall.

“All the Little Hopes” is set in eastern North Carolina during World War II.

“There’s an awful lot of both World War II history, but a fabulous murder mystery complete with Nancy Drew’s assistance,” Weiss said when asked to describe the plot.

Weiss says the research was her favorite part of creating the story. She and her husband spent time in eastern North Carolina talking to people who remembered when German POWs worked on tobacco farms there. She says she learned a lot of information that is now central to the book’s plot.

In case you’re interested in checking out Weiss’ books, you can click here and here to find listings at independent bookstores. They are also available online, and at bigger retailers.

