Liberty sports moving to Conference USA beginning in 2023-24

The Liberty football team has competed as an FBS independent school since rising to the FBS ranks in 2018.
Liberty Flames
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Flames are finding a new home beginning in 2023.

Liberty University and Conference USA announced Friday that the school will move all of their sports to the conference starting with the 2023-24 season.

During the last three seasons, 17 of Liberty’s 20 NCAA Division I teams played under the ASUN Conference (Football – FBS independent; Field Hockey – BIG EAST Conference; Women’s Swimming & Diving – Coastal Collegiate Sports Association).

The Liberty football team has competed as an FBS independent school since rising to the FBS ranks in 2018. The school as a whole compiled its most successful year in athletics department history in 2020-21 with a 70.5 winning percentage, 10 conference championship victories and a bowl game.

This will be the third conference for Liberty sports since rising to Division I in 1988.

Joining Liberty will be Jacksonville State University (Jacksonville, Ala.), New Mexico State University and Sam Houston State University.

Further details on Liberty athletics can be found by visiting the Flames website. Click here to learn more about Conference USA.

