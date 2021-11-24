Advertisement

Students salute Thanksgiving tradition with their own holiday parade

By Joe Dashiell
Nov. 23, 2021
ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Everybody loves a parade. Tuesday afternoon, students at the Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center presented their own version of a popular holiday tradition.

Their salute to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade rolled through the parking lot at BRAAC. Families brought lawn chairs and lined the parade route, cheering the students, their floats and even Santa Claus himself.

Angie Leonard is CEO of the Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center.

“We were all trying to find a COVID-friendly celebration of the holidays,” Leonard told WDBJ7. “We typically do presentations and things inside the building, but in light of COVID we wanted to find a way for them to celebrate and use their creativity and honor the holiday.”

This was the first year for the BRAAC holiday parade. And despite a brisk wind, students, families and staff declared it a big success.

