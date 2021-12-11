Advertisement

Community helps The Salvation Army Roanoke Corps meet Angel Tree goal

Some of the gifts that will be distributed to kids in need through The Salvation Army's Angel...
Some of the gifts that will be distributed to kids in need through The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salvation Army Roanoke Corps has been offering its Angel Tree program for 41 years and this year it began in October.

Each year the organization, with help from the community, is able to provide Christmas presents for more than 1,000 kids in need. This week though, the organization called for help as deadline day approached and around 200 kids still had not been adopted.

The community answered that call, as The Salvation Army Roanoke Corps met its goal on Friday afternoon.

“Knowing that children are able to see Christmas presents under the tree on Christmas morning, that’s the greatest gift I can receive. But what’s even better, is knowing the community has provided that for them, and for those families, that were in need, and hurting and struggling,” said Captain Jamie Clay.

Though the Angel Tree goal has been met, the organization is now looking for volunteers to help distribute the gifts. It’s asking for 100 volunteers to help with distribution.

For more information you can call (540) 343-5335 or find its website here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police chase led to a crash on Hershberger at Ordway in NW Roanoke
Crash ends police chase of stolen vehicle in northwest Roanoke
Teen charged after social media threat targeting school
Courtesy VDOT
Cleared: Crash along I-81N in Roanoke Co. leading to delays Friday afternoon
First Virginia case of COVID Omicron variant diagnosed
Stone Mountain Road House Fire, Roanoke County
Parakeet dies in Roanoke County house fire

Latest News

Santa Claus wraps up the 2021 Roanoke Christmas Parade.
Residents welcome back Roanoke Christmas Parade
Pipeline opponents to rally in Richmond ahead of key hearing
Melissa Gaona, Logan Sherrill and Brent Watts hosted coverage of the 19th annual Dickens of a...
WATCH: 39th Annual City of Roanoke Christmas Parade
Pittsylvania County home destroyed in Friday evening fire