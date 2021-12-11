Community helps The Salvation Army Roanoke Corps meet Angel Tree goal

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salvation Army Roanoke Corps has been offering its Angel Tree program for 41 years and this year it began in October.

Each year the organization, with help from the community, is able to provide Christmas presents for more than 1,000 kids in need. This week though, the organization called for help as deadline day approached and around 200 kids still had not been adopted.

The community answered that call, as The Salvation Army Roanoke Corps met its goal on Friday afternoon.

“Knowing that children are able to see Christmas presents under the tree on Christmas morning, that’s the greatest gift I can receive. But what’s even better, is knowing the community has provided that for them, and for those families, that were in need, and hurting and struggling,” said Captain Jamie Clay.

Though the Angel Tree goal has been met, the organization is now looking for volunteers to help distribute the gifts. It’s asking for 100 volunteers to help with distribution.

For more information you can call (540) 343-5335 or find its website here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.