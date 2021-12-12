The Salvation Army Roanoke Corps asks for help with Red Kettle Campaign

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is a Christmas tradition. But with less than two weeks before the holiday, it’s in need of help.

The Roanoke Corps said its significantly behind on its annual red kettle donations, saying it is $25,000 behind where it was at this time in 2020. The goal for 2021 is $150,000 and not hitting that goal will impact its programs in 2022.

”The less money we can raise, the less money we can help and our whole organization is based on donations, that’s how we help people,” said Captain Russell Clay.

The Salvation Army Roanoke Corps is also in need of volunteer bell ringers. Right now it is only able to man just over 25% of the total locations available to the organization.

For more information on how to volunteer, you can head to The Salvation Army Roanoke Corps website here.

