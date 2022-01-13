Advertisement

The Salvation Army Roanoke Corps meets $150,000 Red Kettle Campaign goal

By Will Thomas
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salvation Army Roanoke Corps recently announced it was able to meet its $150,000 Red Kettle Campaign goal.

The organization faced challenges in 2021 and was behind heading into the final stretch of the holiday season. But after counting all the donations, The Salvation Army Roanoke Corps was excited to learn that its biggest fundraiser of the year had been a success.

“It really is because of Roanoke that ‘Hope Marched On’ this Christmas and going into 2022. So we’re very, very fortunate for the support of our community,” said Tesa Price-Clarke, the organization’s Volunteer/Special Events Coordinator.

Reaching this goal helps the organization continue to provide programs like its Turning Point Domestic Violence and Anti Human Trafficking Shelter, youth and senior programs and keeps its food pantry up and running.

The organization looks forward to what 2022 has in store, with providing its current programs and bringing in new programs as well.

