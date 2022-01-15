Advertisement

Gov. Youngkin gets to business, signs 11 Day One Executive Actions

The Commonwealth welcomed its new governor Saturday, and he wasted no time making moves.
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Commonwealth welcomed its new governor Saturday, and he wasted no time making moves.

Governor Youngkin’s office released the following Day One Executive Actions that were signed Saturday:

“Executive Orders:

  • Executive Order Number One delivers on his Day One promise to restore excellence in education by ending the use of divisive concepts, including Critical Race Theory, in public education.
  • Executive Order Number Two delivers on his Day One promise to empower Virginia parents in their children’s education and upbringing by allowing parents to make decisions on whether their child wears a mask in school.
  • Executive Order Number Three delivers on his Day One promise to restore integrity and confidence in the Parole Board of the Commonwealth of Virginia.
  • Executive Order Number Four delivers on his Day One promise to investigate wrongdoing in Loudoun County.
  • Executive Order Number Five delivers on his Day One promise to make government work for Virginians by creating the Commonwealth Chief Transformation Officer.
  • Executive Order Number Six delivers on his Day One promise to declare Virginia open for business.
  • Executive Order Number Seven delivers on his Day One promise to combat and prevent human trafficking and provide support to survivors.
  • Executive Order Number Eight delivers on his Day One promise to establish a commission to combat antisemitism.
  • Executive Order Number Nine delivers on his Day One promise to withdraw from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).

Executive Directives:

  • Executive Directive Number One delivers on his fulfilling his Day One promise to jumpstart our economy by cutting job killing regulations by 25 percent.
  • Executive Directive Number Two delivers on his fulfilling his Day One promise to restore individual freedoms and personal privacy by rescinding the vaccine mandate for all state employees.”

