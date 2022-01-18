Advertisement

Appalachian Power enters largest call for wind energy resources

Proposals are due by March 8, 2022.
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In accordance with the requirements of Virginia’s Clean Economy Act (VCEA), Appalachian Power submitted a Request for Proposals (RFP) for up to 1,000 megawatts (MW) of wind and/or 100 MW of solar generation resources.

These assets will have optional battery energy-storages systems.

Appalachian Power must meet yearly targets towards 100% carbon-free energy in Virginia by 2050. They hope to acquire the completed wind and/or solar projects through at least one purchase and sale agreement. Included facilities must be at least 50 MW in size and hold a commercial operation date of no later than Dec. 15, 2025.

Solar project bidders can also add proposals with an option for a battery-energy storage system. Those projects must be located in Virginia, but wind projects can be outside of the Commonwealth.

“We’ve made significant progress in establishing our renewables portfolio over the past two years,”added Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer, Chris Beam.  “This is the largest RFP we’ve issued for wind to date, and we intend to issue additional requests for proposals this year as we work to provide more clean energy options for our customers.”

RFP’s issued further along during the year will be for energy storage and solar power purchase agreements.

“Businesses seeking to submit a proposal can access criteria, required forms, and other specifics online at www.appalachianpower.com/rfp. Proposals must be submitted by March 8, 2022.  Any project selected by Appalachian Power through the RFP process is conditional upon and subject to approval by the required regulatory authorities.”

