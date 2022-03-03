Salvation Army continues longtime focus on food insecurity during “Love Beyond Hunger” month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salvation Army began its national “Love Beyond” campaign in February. March is “Love Beyond Hunger” month and The Salvation Army of Roanoke is continuing its longtime efforts of helping those in need.

For 138 years, The Salvation Army of Roanoke has been helping many across the Roanoke Valley address food insecurity. The “Love Beyond Hunger” campaign will help it continue to highlight those focuses.

“It means a lot. Especially when you see someone come, and they haven’t had a meal for days, and how appreciative they are just to have something to provide for their family. It’s also one less thing that families don’t have to stress about,” said Jaimie Goodman, Social Services Programs Coordinator.

Each month, with the help of its donors, The Salvation Army of Roanoke said it is able to provide 10 to 20 food boxes and 50 snack bags for those in need in the community.

