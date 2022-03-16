Hometown Local
VA report recommends new medical center in Roanoke to replace Salem facility

(WDBJ)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new report from the Department of Veterans Affairs calls for big changes in the way it delivers health care in western Virginia.

The federal agency released its Asset and Infrastructure Review report on Monday. The document includes recommendations to improve health care for veterans at VA facilities across the country.

In southwest Virginia, recommendations include building a new VA Medical Center in Roanoke, and closing the current facility in Salem.

The plan also calls for a new Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in the Bedford area.

A national commission will hold public hearings on the proposals, before submitting its own recommendations to President Biden sometime next year.

