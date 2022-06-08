Montgomery Co. School Board member discusses superintendent search

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County Public Schools is seeking input on the search for its next superintendent.

Through an online survey, you can let the MCPS School Board know your two cents on who should lead the school district.

“We want to get as much input as we can from our from our community before we make this decision and so this is a chance for them to be part of the process,” MCPS School Board Member Mark Cherbaka said.

The survey is open to anyone in Montgomery County until June 15th.

“That’s the single most important position in any school district, it sets the tone for your district, the superintendent really is the public’s person who’s running the district,” Cherbaka said.

If you miss out on the online survey, or prefer your thoughts be heard in person. You’ll have that opportunity next week. June 13, at 5:30 p.m. at Auburn High School and 7:30 p.m. at Blacksburg High School and June 14 at 5:30 p.m. at Eastern Montgomery High School and 7:30 at Christiansburg High School.

“It’ll be kind of an open forum where people can speak to what their concerns are, and let their voices be heard,” Cherbaka said.

As far as the search, this feedback will help guide the boards decision.

“I think that that it’s going to take somebody who can appreciate and see the diversity that exists across our county, and be able to, you know, react to the different needs of the of our different communities within the county,” he said.

Cherbaka says the goal is to have the new superintendent in place by the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.

