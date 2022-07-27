Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Franklin County Public Schools looking for bus drivers

school bus
school bus(WDBJ7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Many school districts in our hometowns are looking for bus drivers, including Franklin County Public Schools.

District officials say there is a shortage of drivers and that could have an impact on some routes.

They hope it won’t happen, but want parents to be aware and prepared.

“Everybody in the office here at the transportation department is going to be on a route driving. Our mechanics are going to be on routes driving. When you receive a call out, it’s because we have no one else to drive a school bus,” said Cherie Whitlow, Supervisor of Transportation.

If you are interested in becoming a driver, you can contact Franklin County Public Schools.

For more information on STAR routes click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby, reported missing from Roanoke
Missing autistic teen found safe; family glad he is home
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Franklin County
Floydfest
Floydfest returns to Southwest Virginia
Franklin County Sheriff's Office K9 Rex
End of Watch commemorated for Franklin County K9
More than half of the counties are seeing high transmission of cases
All of southwest Virginia in ‘high’ or ‘medium’ transmission level of COVID-19

Latest News

School Lunch
Students at Roanoke County Title I schools getting free meals
Town Of Christiansburg, Montgomery Co. Join Together For Citizens Academy
Town Of Pulaski Partners With Community Center To Get Donations For School Supplies
Bird Backpack Programs With Roanoke Valley Bird Club And Local Libraries