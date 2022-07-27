Franklin County Public Schools looking for bus drivers

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Many school districts in our hometowns are looking for bus drivers, including Franklin County Public Schools.

District officials say there is a shortage of drivers and that could have an impact on some routes.

They hope it won’t happen, but want parents to be aware and prepared.

“Everybody in the office here at the transportation department is going to be on a route driving. Our mechanics are going to be on routes driving. When you receive a call out, it’s because we have no one else to drive a school bus,” said Cherie Whitlow, Supervisor of Transportation.

If you are interested in becoming a driver, you can contact Franklin County Public Schools.

