MCPS rolling out electric buses this school year

MCPS now has electric buses in its fleet
MCPS now has electric buses in its fleet
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County Public Schools is adding electric buses to its fleet this year.

The school district has four electric buses with two more ordered.

The buses can hold over 70 kids and can ride around 80 or 90 miles per charge.

All of the buses were funded through grants.

“A big push is for everyone to go green and not be so dependent on fossil fuel and with fuel prices the way they’re going this is the right way for us to be moving towards,” MCPS Director of Transportation Eddie Walters said.

MCPS says it still needs drivers for this school year.

Click here to access the job application.

