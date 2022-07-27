MCPS rolling out electric buses this school year

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County Public Schools is adding electric buses to its fleet this year.

The school district has four electric buses with two more ordered.

The buses can hold over 70 kids and can ride around 80 or 90 miles per charge.

All of the buses were funded through grants.

“A big push is for everyone to go green and not be so dependent on fossil fuel and with fuel prices the way they’re going this is the right way for us to be moving towards,” MCPS Director of Transportation Eddie Walters said.

MCPS says it still needs drivers for this school year.

