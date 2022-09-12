Botetourt Family YMCA opens Early Learning Center

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Families now have more child care options for preschool age kids.

The YMCA Early Learning Center will be welcoming students Monday at the Botetourt Family YMCA in Daleville.

The program will accept sixteen kids ages three through five.

It’s a curriculum based program so children will be learning everything they need to know including colors, letters and shapes, plus take advantage of all the amenities the YMCA has to offer including lots of time to play on the huge playground and swim in the pool.

“Child care is a huge need in our community and I think when a lot of people think about the Y, they often think of the gym first, and our goal is to really strive and meet the needs of the community and child care is definitely one of those, so that’s also why we’re really excited to be able to provide this,” said Kambria Petro, the Youth and Family Director at the Botetourt Family YMCA.

There is financial assistance available.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.