Juvenile male dead after shooting Saturday night in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting Saturday night has left a juvenile male dead in what preliminary evidence shows as an accident and self-inflicted.

Roanoke Police say they responded at around 11:40 p.m to the 1500 block of Shamrock Street NW to a report of a person who had been shot. They found the unresponsive juvenile outside of the home with what appeared to be critical injuries.

An officer rendered aid until Roanoke Fire-EMS came and took the teen to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he died a short time after.

Results from the Medical Examiner’s Office are pending regarding the cause of death.

Contact 540-344-8500 or text 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD” to properly send) with information. Both methods can stay anonymous, according to Roanoke Police.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.