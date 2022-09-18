Hometown Local
Juvenile male dead after shooting Saturday night in Roanoke

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting Saturday night has left a juvenile male dead in what preliminary evidence shows as an accident and self-inflicted.

Roanoke Police say they responded at around 11:40 p.m to the 1500 block of Shamrock Street NW to a report of a person who had been shot. They found the unresponsive juvenile outside of the home with what appeared to be critical injuries.

An officer rendered aid until Roanoke Fire-EMS came and took the teen to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he died a short time after.

Results from the Medical Examiner’s Office are pending regarding the cause of death.

Contact 540-344-8500 or text 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD” to properly send) with information. Both methods can stay anonymous, according to Roanoke Police.

