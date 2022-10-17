Hometown Local
Last day to register to vote and other important dates for upcoming election in Virginia

November 8 is just a few weeks away, but there are plenty of other dates to be aware of leading...
November 8 is just a few weeks away, but there are plenty of other dates to be aware of leading up to Election Day 2022.
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s an important deadline voters need to be aware of as we get closer to Election Day 2022.

Monday, October 17th is the last day to register to vote for this upcoming election.

This includes registering or updating your address to vote with a regular ballot.

According to the Virginia Department of Elections, voters can still register after Monday, but you will have to vote using a provisional ballot.

In Roanoke, you can register or update your information at your local registrar’s office until 5 p.m. or online until midnight.

In person early voting is underway or you can also request a mail in ballot.

Mail in ballots need to be requested by October 28th at 5 p.m. and need to be mailed in or postmarked on or before November 8th and received by noon on November 14th.

The last day to vote early in person is November 5th.

Of course Election Day is November 8th and you will need to bring an acceptable I.D. to vote on that day.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

